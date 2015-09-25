Aruba signs agreement with Citgo Petroleum to operate idled refinery

ORANJESTAD, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Aruba’s Energy Ministry said on Friday it has signed a memorandum of understanding with PDVSA’s U.S. unit Citgo Petroleum to explore reopening and operating the island’s refinery, idled since 2012.

The 235,000-barrel-per-day refinery was operated buy U.S. firm Valero Energy, but it closed because of low margins. Since then the facility has been used as a storage terminal.

“Citgo will send a group to evaluate the refinery technically and financially,” Aruba’s government said in a statement.

Because of its proximity to the Venezuelan coast, PDVSA and Aruba’s government have had talks since 2012 about a purchase or an operating agreement, but without any success. (Reporting by Sailu Urribarri; Editing by Marianna Parraga and Terry Wade)