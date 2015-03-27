FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
OSHA probes death at Valero refinery in Louisiana -media report
March 27, 2015

OSHA probes death at Valero refinery in Louisiana -media report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, March 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the death of a contract worker who collapsed on March 17 at Valero Energy Corp’s St. Charles Refinery in Norco, Louisiana, according to a report by the New Orleans Times-Picayune.

The man was found unresponsive at work on March 17, and was taken to a hospital, where he died the following day, the newspaper said.

The worker was employed by JVIC of Houston, which performs speciality maintenance work for refineries and chemical plants, according to the Times-Picayune. (Reporting by Erwin Seba)

