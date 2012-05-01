FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Marathon eyes Detroit plant turnaround after upgrade
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 1, 2012 / 3:07 PM / 5 years ago

Marathon eyes Detroit plant turnaround after upgrade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 1 (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp said on Tuesday it will undertake a 70-day turnaround at its 106,000-barrels-per-day refinery in Detroit, Michigan after it completes an upgrade project in the third quarter of this year.

The planned turnaround will affect all units at the refinery as Marathon ties in the new units, a company executive said.

The Detroit upgrade, which will allow the plant to process an additional 80,000 bpd of heavy Canadian crude, was 92 percent complete in late March, Marathon CEO Gary Heminger said during the company’s first-quarter earnings conference call.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.