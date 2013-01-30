FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Marathon Petroleum to operate Capline pipeline
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 30, 2013 / 4:10 PM / 5 years ago

Marathon Petroleum to operate Capline pipeline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp said on Wednesday that it will begin operating the 633-mile, Louisiana-to-Illinois Capline pipeline starting in September 2013.

The company will continue to consider reversing the line to bring land-locked crude oil from the Midwest to the Gulf Coast so long as all of the pipeline’s owners agree on that strategy, Marathon President and Chief Executive Officer Gary Heminger said.

The Findlay, Ohio-based company will also be the anchor shipper on Enbridge Inc’s proposed Southern Access Extension in Illinois, in order to bring more Bakken shale and Canadian crude to its Midwest refineries.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.