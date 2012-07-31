FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Valero: Meraux refinery to resume normal operations in August
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 31, 2012 / 4:25 PM / in 5 years

Valero: Meraux refinery to resume normal operations in August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 31 (Reuters) - Valero Energy said on Monday it expects to resume normal operations at its 125,000 barrels-per-day refinery in Meraux, Louisiana, at end of August after it performs work on the plant following a fire last week.

The refiner also said in its second-quarter earnings conference that it has ramped up processing of shale crude oil from the Bakken in North Dakota and Eagle Ford in south Texas throughout its system.

It processed 140,000 barrels-per-day of Eagle Ford crude at its 93,000-bpd Three Rivers plant and 200,000-bpd Corpus Christi refinery in Texas.

The company is receiving Bakken shale oil from the St. James, Louisiana, terminal to process at its 180,000 bpd Memphis, Tennessee, refinery.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.