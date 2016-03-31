FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Exxon, California regulators reach preliminary agreement on Torrance refinery
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 31, 2016 / 6:30 PM / a year ago

Exxon, California regulators reach preliminary agreement on Torrance refinery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, March 31 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil and California’s South Coast Air Quality Management have reached a preliminary agreement to allow the restart of a crippled gasoline unit at its Torrance refinery, California state regulators said on Thursday.

Exxon must prove the broken fluid catalytic cracking unit is fully operational before PBF Energy takes control of the 149,000 barrel-per-day refinery this year.

Restart activities were originally slated to begin in mid-March, PBF said in its last earnings call, but were delayed following a power outage at the facility on March 16. (Reporting by Liz Hampton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.