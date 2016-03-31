Exxon, California regulators reach preliminary agreement on Torrance refinery

HOUSTON, March 31 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil and California’s South Coast Air Quality Management have reached a preliminary agreement to allow the restart of a crippled gasoline unit at its Torrance refinery, California state regulators said on Thursday.

Exxon must prove the broken fluid catalytic cracking unit is fully operational before PBF Energy takes control of the 149,000 barrel-per-day refinery this year.

Restart activities were originally slated to begin in mid-March, PBF said in its last earnings call, but were delayed following a power outage at the facility on March 16. (Reporting by Liz Hampton)