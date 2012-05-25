FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Husky managers run Lima refinery as workers strike -USW
May 25, 2012

Husky managers run Lima refinery as workers strike -USW

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, May 25 (Reuters) - Operations at Husky Energy ’s 155,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Lima, Ohio, refinery continued on Friday morning, as managers took over for striking hourly workers, said a spokeswoman for the United Steelworkers union (USW), which represents the workers.

Prior to walking off their jobs earlier on Friday, the 230 USW members who work at the refinery offered to perform a safe and orderly shutdown, but was told by management that managers will keep the refinery in operation, said USW spokeswoman Lynne Hancock.

A Husky representative was not immediately available to discuss refinery operations.

