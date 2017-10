HOUSTON, May 25 (Reuters) - About 200 workers began a strike Friday morning at Husky Energy’s 155,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Lima, Ohio, according to a report by the Lima News.

The strike by members of United Steelworkers union (USW) local 624 began after last-minute negotiations for a new three-year contract failed to reach agreement, according to the Lima News report.