TOKYO, March 25 (Reuters) - Japanese oil refiner Idemitsu Kosan Co began restarting the naphtha crackers, which have a total capacity to produce 687,000 tonnes of ethylene a year, at its Tokuyama refinery in western Japan on March 23, the company said on its website on Tuesday.

Operations at all units at the Tokuyama plant were shut on March 14 following a strong earthquake.