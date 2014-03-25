FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Idemitsu restarts Tokuyama crackers; moves up CDU scrap date
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
March 25, 2014 / 3:25 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Idemitsu restarts Tokuyama crackers; moves up CDU scrap date

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds new CDU scraping date)

TOKYO, March 25 (Reuters) - Japanese oil refiner Idemitsu Kosan Co began restarting the naphtha crackers, with a total capacity to produce 687,000 tonnes of ethylene a year, at its Tokuyama refinery in western Japan on March 23, the company said on its website on Tuesday.

Operations at all units at the Tokuyama plant were shut on March 14 following a strong earthquake.

The company also said it will not restart the 120,000-barrels-per-day crude distillation unit (CDU) at the complex. The CDU was originally slated to cease operations on March 31 as part of a government efficiency mandate. (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Paul Tait and Tom Hogue)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.