India's Reliance to restart CDU this week
#Basic Materials
February 29, 2012 / 7:50 AM / 6 years ago

India's Reliance to restart CDU this week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 29 (Reuters) - India’s Reliance Industries is to restart a 290,000 barrels per day (bpd) crude distillation unit (CDU) within one or two days, traders said on Wednesday.

A company spokesman was not immediately reachable for comment.

The unit at its 580,000 bpd Jamnagar refinery was shut for a three-week maintenance this month, which traders said had affected its naphtha exports.

Average monthly naphtha exports from Reliance are 180,000-200,000 tonnes, but it sold less than half of the volumes for February lifting.

For March, it has so far sold 10,000 tonnes.

The naphtha market has been on a bull-run due to tight supplies caused by Reliance maintenance and insufficient Western exports to meet spot demand.

Cracks, the premiums/losses obtained from refining Brent crude into naphtha, were at an 11-month high of $172.23 a tonne premium on Tuesday.

Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

