Japan Cosmo to resume full Chiba plant ops in spring

TOKYO, June 6 (Reuters) - Japanese oil refiner Cosmo Oil Co said on Wednesday it expects to resume full crude oil refining operations at its quake-hit 220,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Chiba refinery, east of Tokyo, when the restoration of fire-damaged liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tanks is completed in the spring of 2013.

The Chiba refinery can currently process up to 70 to 80 percent of capacity after the fire affected 17 of the plant’s 25 LPG tanks following the massive earthquake in March 2011. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)