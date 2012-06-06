FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's Cosmo Oil halts berth ops on typhoon fears
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
June 6, 2012 / 5:00 AM / in 5 years

Japan's Cosmo Oil halts berth ops on typhoon fears

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 6 (Reuters) - Japanese refiner Cosmo Oil Co said it had taken the precautionary step of halting all marine berthing operations at its 220,000 barrels per day refinery in Chiba, east of Tokyo, from around noon (0300 GMT) on Wednesday as a typhoon was passing the country.

The typhoon has not affected the plant’s oil refining and truck oil product shipping operations, a company spokesman said.

The typhoon is currently hundreds of kilometres southeast of Tokyo and is not expected hit the main island of Honshu, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.