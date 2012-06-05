FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Nansei continues refining ops as typhoon passes
#Energy
June 5, 2012 / 7:25 AM / 5 years ago

Japan's Nansei continues refining ops as typhoon passes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 5 (Reuters) - Japanese refiner Nansei Sekiyu KK, wholly owned by Brazil’s Petrobras, said on Tuesday that oil refining operations at its 100,000-barrels-per-day Nishihara facility in Okinawa, southwestern Japan, continued as normal as a typhoon passed near the area.

However, all marine operations at the refinery have closed since Monday morning as a preventive measure, the company said.

The typhoon is currently moving east-northeast at 50 km per hour with winds of up to 144 kph and is expected to stay clear of Japan’s main island of Honshu, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Sunil Nair)

