Japan refiner Nansei to shut marine ops due to typhoon

TOKYO, June 18 (Reuters) - Japanese refiner Nansei Sekiyu KK, wholly owned by Brazil’s Petrobras, said on Monday it would temporarily suspend all marine operations and truck shipments at its 100,000 barrels per day Nishihara refinery in Okinawa, southwestern Japan, as a very strong typhoon approaches.

Refining operations have not been affected so far, a company official said.

Typhoon Guchol, which is packing winds of up to 216 kph (135 mph), is set to strike the Okinawa island on Monday night, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)