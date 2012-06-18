FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan refiner Nansei to shut marine ops due to typhoon
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
June 18, 2012 / 4:11 AM / 5 years ago

Japan refiner Nansei to shut marine ops due to typhoon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 18 (Reuters) - Japanese refiner Nansei Sekiyu KK, wholly owned by Brazil’s Petrobras, said on Monday it would temporarily suspend all marine operations and truck shipments at its 100,000 barrels per day Nishihara refinery in Okinawa, southwestern Japan, as a very strong typhoon approaches.

Refining operations have not been affected so far, a company official said.

Typhoon Guchol, which is packing winds of up to 216 kph (135 mph), is set to strike the Okinawa island on Monday night, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.