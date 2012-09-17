FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Nansei resumes oil refining after typhoon
September 17, 2012 / 11:46 PM / 5 years ago

Japan's Nansei resumes oil refining after typhoon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Japanese refiner Nansei Sekiyu said on Tuesday it had resumed oil refining operations at its 100,000 barrels-per-day Nishihara refinery in Okinawa on Monday morning after a strong typhoon that brought heavy rain and strong winds had passed.

The refining operations had been shut since Saturday. The company also resumed its truck terminal oil shipments on Sunday and all marine berthing operations on Monday after both had been shut since Saturday, the company said in a statement.

Nansei Sekiyu is wholly owned by Brazil’s Petrobras . (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by John Mair)

