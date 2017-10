TOKYO, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Japanese refiner Nansei Sekiyu said on Monday it had resumed oil refining operations at its 100,000 barrels-per-day Nishihara refinery in Okinawa after a strong typhoon passed.

Nansei Sekiyu is wholly owned by Brazil’s Petrobras . (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)