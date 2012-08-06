Japan refiner Nansei halts marine operations due to typhoon

TOKYO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Japanese refiner Nansei Sekiyu KK, wholly owned by Brazil’s Petrobras, said it has suspended all marine shipments and imports from tankers since Saturday at its sole 100,000 barrels per day Nishihara refinery in Okinawa, southwestern Japan, as a strong typhoon approached the island.

Refining operations and truck terminal operations are continuing as normal, the company said on Monday.

Typhoon Haikui, packing winds of up to 144 kph (90 mph), was slowly moving west and brought heavy rains to the Okinawa islands by Monday morning, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chris Gallagher)