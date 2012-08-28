FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Nansei to restart typhoon-halted refinery on Aug 31
August 28, 2012 / 3:10 AM / 5 years ago

Japan's Nansei to restart typhoon-halted refinery on Aug 31

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Japanese refiner Nansei Sekiyu said on Tuesday it expects to restart its 100,000 barrels per day Nishihara refinery in Okinawa on Aug. 31, after a strong typhoon passed over the area.

The company resumed truck terminal shipments on Monday at the refinery in southwestern Japan and will resume marine operations as soon as weather conditions permit, it said in a statement.

Nansei Sekiyu is wholly owned by Brazil’s Petrobras . (Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Michael Watson)

