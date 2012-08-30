Japan's Nansei refinery resumes berthing after typhoon

TOKYO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Japanese refiner Nansei Sekiyu said on Thursday it resumed all marine berthing operations at its 100,000 barrels per day Nishihara refinery in Okinawa on Wednesday after the passage of a strong typhoon that brought heavy rain and strong wind from Saturday to Monday.

The company plans to restart oil refining operations at the refinery from Aug. 31. It also resumed truck terminal oil shipments on Aug. 27.

Nansei Sekiyu is wholly owned by Brazil’s Petrobras . (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Robert Birsel)