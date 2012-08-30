Japan's Nansei resumes oil refining after typhoon

TOKYO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Japanese refiner Nansei Sekiyu said oil refining operations had resumed as scheduled at its 100,000 barrels per day Nishihara refinery in Okinawa on Friday after a strong typhoon brought heavy rain and strong wind from Saturday to Monday.

The refining operations had been shut since Saturday. The company had resumed its truck terminal oil shipments and all marine berthing operations by Wednesday.

Nansei Sekiyu is wholly owned by Brazil’s Petrobras . (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Paul Tait)