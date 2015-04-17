FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Houston refinery union says talks have not reached impasse
April 17, 2015 / 10:35 PM / 2 years ago

Houston refinery union says talks have not reached impasse

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HOUSTON, April 17 (Reuters) - A United Steelworkers local union said talks with managers of a Houston refinery to end a two-and-a-half-month work stoppage have not reached impasse, according to a letter sent to striking employees.

“The (union negotiating) committee’s last action prior to the company presenting a Last, Best, and Final (offer) was signing a tentative agreement that demonstrated significant movement toward a company position,” according to the letter issued by USW local 13-227.

The local represents more than 400 workers striking at Lyondell Basell Industries Houston refinery.

Lyondell employees overwhelmingly voted on Tuesday to reject the company’s last offer, which led the company to say it was declaring an impasse in negotiations and would impose the offer as set of work rules at the refinery beginning on Monday.

The company also issued a letter on Tuesday encouraging strikers to return to work.

The union has offered to meet with company negotiators over the weekend.

A Lyondell spokesman declined to discuss the status of relations with local 13-227 on Friday. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
