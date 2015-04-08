Exxon rejects Beaumont refinery union proposal; offers 6-yr pact

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp has rejected a contract offer from the United Steelworkers (USW) local chapter representing hourly workers at the company’s Beaumont, Texas, refinery and renewed its offer of a six-year contract, a union official said on Wednesday.

Exxon has been campaigning for a longer agreement with the Beaumont workforce, offering first a five-year agreement and then a six-year pact.

Sources have told Reuters Exxon wants a longer pact because it wants to expand the 344,600-barrel-per-day-capacity Beaumont refinery into the nation’s largest, possibly reaching 850,000 bpd by the end of the decade.

On March 17, USW local 13-243 had offered the current four-year national refinery and chemical plant workers contract plus the next contract to be negotiated in 2019 without a work stoppage. The agreement would have been at least seven years in length.

Exxon put the six-year proposal on the negotiating table again on Wednesday, said Richard Landry, USW international representative.

“It’s not about the construction, it’s about taking us off the pattern,” Landry said.

The pattern refers to the national agreements. Going off pattern is seen as reducing the negotiating strength of USW locals with corporations like Exxon.

No date has been set for the union’s response to Exxon’s offer. Previous similar proposals have been rejected by the USW.

The contract for USW members at the Beaumont refinery expired on Feb. 1, but workers have remained on their jobs on a 24-hour rolling extension to the expired contract.

An Exxon representative was not immediately available to discuss negotiations with the USW at the Beaumont refinery.