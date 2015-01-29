Union says no progress in U.S. refinery contract talks

HOUSTON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The United Steelworkers union (USW) said no progress was made on Wednesday toward a new three-year agreement covering hourly workers at 63 U.S. refineries accounting for two-thirds of national capacity, according to a text message sent to union members.

“No response from industry on our last proposal,” read the message sent to USW members on Wednesday night. “Still working the issues. Watching the clock.”

Wednesday was the eighth day of negotiations between union and oil company negotiators ahead of the current contract expiration at 12:01 a.m. on Sunday in the time zone where each refinery is located.

The Steelworkers union is seeking annual pay raises double those of the last agreement. It also wants work that has been given in the past to non-union contractors to start going to USW members, a tighter policy to prevent workplace fatigue, and reductions in members’ out-of-pocket payments for healthcare.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc is leading the talks on behalf of companies that own U.S. refineries including supermajors such as Exxon Mobil Corp and BP Plc and smaller companies such as HollyFrontier Corp and Delek.

A Shell spokesman said the company believes a deal is possible.

“Negotiations continue and we remain optimistic that a mutually satisfactory agreement can be negotiated with the USW,” said Shell spokesman Ray Fisher.

The last nationwide refinery workers strike was in 1980 and lasted for three months.

The union and refineries have both prepared for a possible strike, which the union signaled on Monday may be needed to win concessions from the oil companies.

The USW has rejected two contract proposals from oil company negotiators since talks began on Jan. 21. At least five contract proposals were rejected during the talks in 2012 for the current agreement.

In 2012, an agreement was announced only hours before the contract was set to expire. During bargaining in 2009, the deadline for the contract’s end was extended three times before an agreement was announced. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)