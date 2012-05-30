Tesoro Martinez refinery, union resume contract talks

HOUSTON, May 30 (Reuters) - Union workers at Tesoro Corp’s largest refinery resumed talks with the company on Wednesday, a United Steelworkers union (USW) spokeswoman said.

USW members at Tesoro’s 166,000 barrel per day (bpd) Martinez, California, refinery rejected the company’s last contract offer on May 21 and had previously authorized their leaders to call a strike if talks failed.

A Tesoro representative was not immediately available to discuss refinery operations or the status of talks with the USW.