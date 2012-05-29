FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Illinois sues Wood River, alleging water pollution
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
May 29, 2012 / 11:27 PM / in 5 years

Illinois sues Wood River, alleging water pollution

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HOUSTON, May 29 (Reuters) - Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan sued current and past owners of Phillips 66’s Wood River, Illinois, refinery on Tuesday, alleging the ground water in the nearby town of Roxana, Illinois, was contaminated by the plant.

A spokesman for Phillips, which operates the 356,000 barrel-per-day refinery with Cenovus Energy Inc in a joint venture called WRB Refining LP, said the lawsuit appeared to be concerned with the clean-up of the refinery site by previous owner Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Madigan said current and past owners had to be held accountable for the allowing oil, gasoline and hazardous wastes to leak into Roxana, Illinois’ groundwater.

“This lawsuit seeks a complete assessment and a plan to restore the quality of the groundwater and subsurface to pre-contamination conditions and to protect the people living in Roxana,” she said in a statement.

A Shell spokeswoman said the company would not comment on the lawsuit, but that Shell has been working with Illinois environmental and public health agencies to assess possible contamination beneath Roxana “and address historic subsurface impacts.”

Companies found responsible for pollution in violation of the Illinois Environmental Protection Act could received maximum civil penalties of $50,000 per violation and $10,000 per each day the violation occurred, Madigan said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.