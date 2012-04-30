FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US refinery margins drop 2.7 pct-Credit Suisse
April 30, 2012 / 1:25 PM / 5 years ago

US refinery margins drop 2.7 pct-Credit Suisse

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - U.S. regional refined product margins slipped about 2.7
percent on average in the week ended Friday, Credit Suisse said in a weekly
report issued Monday.	
    Northeast margins fell the most, by 15.9 percent, while Gulf Coast margins
dropped 6.9 percent and Rockies margins slipped 5.1 percent.	
    West Coast and Midwest margins rose 13.8 percent and 0.6 percent,
respectively.	
    Gulf Coast (LLS) margins dropped due to a 21 percent decrease in gasoline
margins, Credit Suisse said.	
    WTI prices were up by 77 cents to $103.80 a barrel.	
    The following table shows refinery margins and changes in dollars per
barrel.	
                   Date    Northeast   Midwest     Gulf      Rockies     West
                                                   Coast                 Coast
 Current week     Apr-27     10.69      24.74      27.75      35.92      16.88
 Previous week    Apr-20     12.72      24.61      29.80      37.84      14.83
          Change             -2.03      0.14       -2.05      -1.92      2.04
 Trailing 4-week  Apr-27     12.59      26.05      31.77      37.97      16.62
 Previous year    Apr-29     8.81       26.88      25.07      28.47      20.30
   Change Y-on-Y             3.78       -0.83      6.69       9.49       -3.68
 	
 (Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore)

