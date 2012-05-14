US refinery margins rise 14.6 pct-Credit Suisse

May 14 (Reuters) - U.S. regional refined product margins rose 14.6 percent on average in the week ended Friday as margins rose across all regions, Credit Suisse said in a weekly report issued Monday. West Coast margins rose the most, by 29 percent, while Gulf Coast margins rose by 14.9 percent and Rockies margins gained 11.7 percent. Northeast and Midwest margins rose 10.3 percent and 7.2 percent, respectively. "We believe that the U.S. refiner's ability to use cheap energy (natural gas) to process cheap heavy crudes and access to lower-cost North American domestic production of light sweet and Canadian heavy crudes will underpin a decade of free cash flow even with lackluster gasoline demand in the U.S.," Credit Suisse stated. These refiners should generate substantially higher returns than their European peers, it added. The following table shows refinery margins and changes in dollars per barrel. Date Northeast Midwest Gulf Rockies West Coast Coast Current week May-11 10.44 26.36 28.32 40.03 27.02 Previous week May-04 9.47 24.59 24.66 35.83 20.94 Change 0.97 1.78 3.67 4.19 6.07 Trailing 4-week May-11 10.83 25.08 27.63 37.41 19.92 Previous year May-13 10.25 32.16 28.28 33.04 18.29 Change Y-on-Y 0.58 -7.09 -0.65 4.36 1.63 (Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore)