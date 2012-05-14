FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US refinery margins rise 14.6 pct-Credit Suisse
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
May 14, 2012 / 2:15 PM / in 5 years

US refinery margins rise 14.6 pct-Credit Suisse

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 14 (Reuters) - U.S. regional refined product margins rose 14.6 percent
on average in the week ended Friday as margins rose across all regions, Credit
Suisse said in a weekly report issued Monday.	
    West Coast margins rose the most, by 29 percent, while Gulf Coast margins
rose by 14.9 percent and Rockies margins gained 11.7 percent.	
    Northeast and Midwest margins rose 10.3 percent and 7.2 percent,
respectively.	
    "We believe that the U.S. refiner's ability to use cheap energy (natural
gas) to process cheap heavy crudes and access to lower-cost North American
domestic production of light sweet and Canadian heavy crudes will underpin a
decade of free cash flow even with lackluster gasoline demand in the U.S.,"
Credit Suisse stated.	
     These refiners should generate substantially higher returns than their
European peers, it added. 	
    The following table shows refinery margins and changes in dollars per
barrel.	
    	
                     Date     Northeast   Midwest     Gulf    Rockies    West
                                                     Coast               Coast
 Current week       May-11      10.44      26.36     28.32     40.03     27.02
 Previous week      May-04      9.47       24.59     24.66     35.83     20.94
           Change               0.97       1.78       3.67      4.19     6.07
 Trailing 4-week    May-11      10.83      25.08     27.63     37.41     19.92
 Previous year      May-13      10.25      32.16     28.28     33.04     18.29
    Change Y-on-Y               0.58       -7.09     -0.65      4.36     1.63
 	
 (Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.