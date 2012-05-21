FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US refinery margins mixed across all regions-Credit Suisse
Sections
Featured
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
May 21, 2012 / 3:25 PM / in 5 years

US refinery margins mixed across all regions-Credit Suisse

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 21 (Reuters) - U.S. regional refined product margins were mixed across
all regions in the week ending May 18, Credit Suisse said in a weekly report
issued Monday.	
    Midwest margins showed the biggest gain, up about 18 percent, while margins
in the Rockies region rose by 19 percent.	
    West Coast margins fell the most, by about 18 percent. Margins for the
Northeast and Gulf Coast regions slipped about 7 percent and 3 percent,
respectively.	
    Oil prices were lower due to concerns about Europe, the US call to release
strategic oil reserves, DOE data which indicated that inventories had risen to
the highest level since 1990 and a weaker US economic data, Credit Suisse said
in a note.	
     WTI prices were down in the week ended May 18, falling by $3.87 per
barrel to $93.12 a barrel, it said.	
    The following table shows refinery margins and changes in dollars per
barrel.	
    	
                  Date       Northeast  Midwest  Gulf Coast  Rockies  West Coast
 Current week     18-May-12       9.75    31.22       27.36    43.70       22.10
 Previous week    11-May-12      10.44    26.36       28.32    40.03       27.02
 Change                          -0.69     4.85       -0.96     3.68       -4.92
      Pct change                 -6.63    18.40       -3.40     9.19      -18.21
                                                                                
 Trailing 4-week  18-May-12      10.09    26.73       27.02    38.87       21.74
 Previous year    20-May-11       9.73    31.57       27.55    35.26       16.57
 Change Y-on-Y                    0.35    -4.84       -0.53     3.62        5.16
 	
 (Reporting by Soma Das in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.