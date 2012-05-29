U.S. refinery margins slip 3 pct-Credit Suisse

May 29 (Reuters) - U.S. regional refined product margins fell about three percent on average in the week ended Friday, Credit Suisse said in a weekly report on Tuesday. West Coast margins dropped the most, by 12.17 percent, while Midwest margins slipped 9.33 percent. Northeast margins fell about 2 percent. Margins on the Gulf Coast and Rockies region rose 6.54 and 2.39 percent, respectively. WTI prices in the week ended Friday fell $2.14 to $90.98 a barrel. Oil prices dropped due to concerns about the euro zone debt crisis, the Greek election and ballooning bailouts for the Spanish banking system, as well as weaker-than-expected economic data in China, Credit Suisse stated. The following table shows refinery margins and changes in dollars per barrel. Date Northeast Midwest Gulf Coast Rockies West Coast Current week 25-May-12 9.57 28.30 15.84 44.75 19.41 Previous week 18-May-12 9.75 31.22 14.87 43.70 22.10 Change -0.18 -2.91 0.97 1.05 -2.69 Pct change -1.84 -9.33 6.54 2.39 -12.17 Trailing 4-week 25-May-12 9.81 27.62 13.16 41.08 22.37 Previous year 27-May-11 9.58 33.13 11.63 37.06 16.02 Change Y-on-Y 0.23 -5.51 1.53 4.02 6.35 (Reporting by Soma Das in Bangalore)