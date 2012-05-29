FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. refinery margins slip 3 pct-Credit Suisse
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
May 29, 2012 / 2:46 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. refinery margins slip 3 pct-Credit Suisse

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 29 (Reuters) - U.S. regional refined product margins fell about three
percent on average in the week ended Friday, Credit Suisse said in a weekly
report on Tuesday.  	
    West Coast margins dropped the most, by 12.17 percent, while Midwest margins
slipped 9.33 percent. Northeast margins fell about 2 percent.  	
    Margins on the Gulf Coast and Rockies region rose 6.54 and 2.39 percent,
respectively.	
    WTI prices in the week ended Friday fell $2.14 to $90.98 a barrel.  	
    Oil prices dropped due to concerns about the euro zone debt crisis, the
Greek election and ballooning bailouts for the Spanish banking system, as well
as weaker-than-expected economic data in China, Credit Suisse stated.   	
    The following table shows refinery margins and changes in dollars per 	
barrel. 	
 	
                  Date       Northeast  Midwest  Gulf Coast  Rockies  West Coast
 Current week     25-May-12       9.57    28.30       15.84    44.75       19.41
 Previous week    18-May-12       9.75    31.22       14.87    43.70       22.10
 Change                          -0.18    -2.91        0.97     1.05       -2.69
      Pct change                 -1.84    -9.33        6.54     2.39      -12.17
 Trailing 4-week  25-May-12       9.81    27.62       13.16    41.08       22.37
 Previous year    27-May-11       9.58    33.13       11.63    37.06       16.02
 Change Y-on-Y                    0.23    -5.51        1.53     4.02        6.35
    	
	
 (Reporting by Soma Das in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.