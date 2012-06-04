U.S. refinery margins climb about 6.8 pct-Credit Suisse

* Margins mostly up across regions * Northeast margins record biggest gain * West Coast shows lowest margins June 4 (Reuters) - U.S. regional refined product margins gained about 6.8 percent on average in the week ended Friday, Credit Suisse said in a weekly report on Monday. Northeast margins climbed the most, by about 21 percent, while Gulf Coast margins rose 10.6 percent on average. Midwest and Rockies margins increased about 9 and 6 percent, respectively. West Coast margins fell about 12.5 percent. WTI prices were down in the week ended Friday by $3.18 to $87.80 a barrel. Oil prices fell on worries over euro zone debt, lower-than-expected U.S. employment data and weaker Chinese non-manufacturing data, Credit Suisse said. The following table shows refinery margins and changes in dollars per barrel. Date Northeast Midwest Gulf Coast Rockies West Coast Current week 01-Jun-12 11.56 30.83 17.52 47.60 17.00 Previous week 25-May-12 9.57 28.30 15.84 44.75 19.41 Change 1.99 2.53 1.67 2.85 -2.42 Pct Change 20.80 8.93 10.57 6.37 -12.45 Trailing 4-week 01-Jun-12 10.27 29.09 15.17 44.02 21.61 Previous year 03-Jun-11 8.93 33.73 10.29 36.68 15.54 Change Y-on-Y 1.33 -4.64 4.88 7.34 6.07 (Reporting by Naveen Arul in Bangalore)