FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. refinery margins climb about 6.8 pct-Credit Suisse
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
North Korea Revealed
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
June 4, 2012 / 1:45 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. refinery margins climb about 6.8 pct-Credit Suisse

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Margins mostly up across regions
    * Northeast margins record biggest gain
    * West Coast shows lowest margins

    June 4 (Reuters) - U.S. regional refined product margins gained about 6.8
percent on average in the week ended Friday, Credit Suisse said in a weekly
report on Monday.	
    Northeast margins climbed the most, by about 21 percent, while Gulf Coast
margins rose 10.6 percent on average.	
    Midwest and Rockies margins increased about 9 and 6 percent, respectively.	
    West Coast margins fell about 12.5 percent.	
    WTI prices were down in the week ended Friday by $3.18 to 	
$87.80 a barrel.	
    Oil prices fell on worries over euro zone debt, lower-than-expected U.S. 
employment data and weaker Chinese non-manufacturing data, Credit Suisse said.	
    The following table shows refinery margins and changes in dollars per
barrel. 	
 	
                    Date     Northeast  Midwest  Gulf Coast  Rockies  West Coast
 Current week     01-Jun-12    11.56     30.83     17.52      47.60     17.00
 Previous week    25-May-12    9.57      28.30     15.84      44.75     19.41
          Change               1.99      2.53       1.67      2.85      -2.42
      Pct Change               20.80     8.93      10.57      6.37      -12.45
 Trailing 4-week  01-Jun-12    10.27     29.09     15.17      44.02     21.61
 Previous year    03-Jun-11    8.93      33.73     10.29      36.68     15.54
   Change Y-on-Y               1.33      -4.64      4.88      7.34       6.07
 	
 (Reporting by Naveen Arul in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.