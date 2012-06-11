FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. refinery margins fall about 4.3 pct-Credit Suisse
June 11, 2012 / 2:30 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. refinery margins fall about 4.3 pct-Credit Suisse

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Margins mixed across regions
    * West Coast margins fall most
    * Midwest records biggest margins

    June 11 (Reuters) - U.S. regional refined product margins were down about
4.3 percent on average in the week ended Friday, June 8, Credit Suisse said in a
weekly report on Monday.	
    West Coast margins fell about 27.5 percent, with Gulf Coast margins
following with a drop of about 7.6 percent.	
    Midwest margins showed highest gains of about 7.8 percent, while Northeast
margins rose about 3.7 percent	
    Rockies margins increased about 1.8 percent last week.	
    WTI prices were lower the past week, falling by $3.36 a barrel to
$84.44 per barrel.	
    Continuing concerns of European debt and comments by the Federal Reserve
signaling risks to current economic growth caused lower oil prices, Credit
Suisse said.	
    The following table shows refinery margins and changes in dollars per
barrel.	
	
                    Date     Northeast  MidWest  Gulf Coast  Rockies  West Coast
 Current week     08-Jun-12    11.99     33.45     16.18      48.49     12.82
 Previous week    01-Jun-12    11.56     31.01     17.52      47.60     17.69
          Change               0.43      2.44      -1.34      0.89      -4.87
 Trailing 4-week  08-Jun-12    10.67     31.47     16.03      46.14     18.01
 Previous year    10-Jun-11    7.85      30.94      8.16      34.75     15.80
   Change Y-on-Y               2.82      0.52       7.87      11.39      2.21
 	
 (Reporting by Naveen Arul in Bangalore;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
