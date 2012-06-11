U.S. refinery margins fall about 4.3 pct-Credit Suisse

* Margins mixed across regions * West Coast margins fall most * Midwest records biggest margins June 11 (Reuters) - U.S. regional refined product margins were down about 4.3 percent on average in the week ended Friday, June 8, Credit Suisse said in a weekly report on Monday. West Coast margins fell about 27.5 percent, with Gulf Coast margins following with a drop of about 7.6 percent. Midwest margins showed highest gains of about 7.8 percent, while Northeast margins rose about 3.7 percent Rockies margins increased about 1.8 percent last week. WTI prices were lower the past week, falling by $3.36 a barrel to $84.44 per barrel. Continuing concerns of European debt and comments by the Federal Reserve signaling risks to current economic growth caused lower oil prices, Credit Suisse said. The following table shows refinery margins and changes in dollars per barrel. Date Northeast MidWest Gulf Coast Rockies West Coast Current week 08-Jun-12 11.99 33.45 16.18 48.49 12.82 Previous week 01-Jun-12 11.56 31.01 17.52 47.60 17.69 Change 0.43 2.44 -1.34 0.89 -4.87 Trailing 4-week 08-Jun-12 10.67 31.47 16.03 46.14 18.01 Previous year 10-Jun-11 7.85 30.94 8.16 34.75 15.80 Change Y-on-Y 2.82 0.52 7.87 11.39 2.21 (Reporting by Naveen Arul in Bangalore;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)