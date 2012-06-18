FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US refinery margins gain about 3 pct -Credit Suisse
June 18, 2012 / 1:26 PM / in 5 years

US refinery margins gain about 3 pct -Credit Suisse

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Margins mixed across regions
    * Northeast records biggest gain
    * West Coast margins fall most

    June 18 (Reuters) - U.S. regional refined product margins were up by about 3
percent on average, showing mixed reactions across the regions in the week ended
June 15, Credit Suisse said in a weekly report on Monday.
    Northeast margins rose about 14 percent for the highest gain, followed by a
11 percent rise in refining margins in the Gulf Coast region. Margins in the
Rocky Mountain region rose about 2 percent.
    However, West Coast margins plunged more than 8 percent while, margins on
the MidWest region dropped about 3 percent.
    WTI prices were down the past week, falling by $1.13 a barrel to
$83.32 a barrel. Oil prices were lower due to continuing European sovereign debt
concerns and lessening concerns about supply disruptions from Iran, Credit
Suisse said in a report. 
    The following table shows refinery margins and changes in dollars per
barrel.

                  Date     Northeast  MidWest  Gulf Coast  Rockies  West Coast
 Current week     Jun-15   13.63      33.32    17.93       49.32    11.73
 Previous week    Jun-08   11.99      34.48    16.18       48.49    12.82
 Change                    1.64       -1.16    1.75        0.83     -1.09
 Pct change                13.65      -3.37    10.83       1.71     -8.52
                                                                    
 Trailing 4-week  Jun-15   11.69      33.22    16.83       47.65    15.15
 Previous year    Jun-17   7.87       31.44    9.01        33.77    16.88
 Change Y-on-Y             3.82       1.78     7.82        13.89    -1.73
                                                                    
 
 (Reporting by Soma Das in Bangalore;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)

