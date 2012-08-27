FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Energy
August 27, 2012 / 8:01 PM / in 5 years

U.S. refinery margins up 2.6 pct - Credit Suisse

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Margins mixed across regions
    * Gulf Coast region records highest margins
    * Midwest shows biggest margins drop

    Aug 27 (Reuters) - U.S. regional refined product margins rose 2.57 percent
on average for the week ending Friday, Aug. 24, Credit Suisse said in a weekly
report on Monday.
    Gulf Coast margins climbed the most, by 14.06 percent, with Northeast and
Rockies margins following at 8.46 and 1.37 percent, respectively.
    Midwest margins dropped by 9.16 percent last week, while West Coast margins
lost 1.91 percent for the same period, the report showed.
    WTI prices were higher in the past week, increasing by $1.81 to
$96.23 per barrel.
    Oil prices grew largely due to expectations of progress being made in
resolving the European debt crisis and declining U.S. crude inventories, Credit
Suisse said.
    The following table shows refinery margins and changes in dollars per
barrel.
    
                    Date     Northeast  MidWest  Gulf Coast  Rockies  West Coast
 Current week     24-Aug-12    11.92     33.69     17.54      40.24     22.59
 Previous week    17-Aug-12    10.99     37.09     15.38      39.69     23.03
          Change               0.93      -3.40      2.16      0.55      -0.44
      Pct Change               8.46      -9.16     14.06      1.37      -1.91
                                                                      
 Trailing 4-week  24-Aug-12    11.65     38.00     16.14      38.73     21.55
 Previous year    26-Aug-11    9.72      36.16     12.35      44.65     16.20
   Change Y-on-Y               1.94      1.83       3.79      -5.91      5.34
 
 (Reporting by Naveen Arul in Bangalore;Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)

