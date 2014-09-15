U.S. refinery margins down 6.7 pct last week -Credit Suisse

Sept 15 (Reuters) - U.S. regional refining margins fell 6.66 percent on average in the week ended Sept. 12, declining in three out of the five regions, Credit Suisse said in a weekly report on Monday. Margins in the Gulf Coast dipped the most, down 20.25 percent, while margins in the West Coast and Midwest fell 16.33 percent and 5.68 percent, respectively. Rockies refining margins climbed 5.07 percent, and the margins in the Northeast rose 3.88 percent, Credit Suisse said. The 6.66 percent average fall in U.S. refinery margins was calculated by taking the average of regional margins. The following table shows the changes in refinery margins: Date Northeast MidWest Gulf Coast Rockies West Coast Current week 12-Sep-14 12.57 21.60 14.57 34.81 19.47 Previous week 05-Sep-14 12.11 22.90 18.27 33.13 23.27 Change 0.47 (1.30) (3.70) 1.68 (3.80) Percent Change 3.88 (5.68) (20.25) 5.07 (16.33) Trailing 4-week 12-Sep-14 11.56 20.50 17.38 32.97 20.76 Previous year 13-Sep-13 9.27 16.87 11.76 23.48 13.36 Change Y-on-Y 2.28 3.64 5.62 9.49 7.40 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta in Bangalore; Editing by Ken Wills)