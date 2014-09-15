FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. refinery margins down 6.7 pct last week -Credit Suisse
#Energy
September 15, 2014

U.S. refinery margins down 6.7 pct last week -Credit Suisse

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - U.S. regional refining margins fell 6.66 percent on
average in the week ended Sept. 12, declining in three out of the five regions,
Credit Suisse said in a weekly report on Monday.
    Margins in the Gulf Coast dipped the most, down 20.25 percent, while margins
in the West Coast and Midwest fell 16.33 percent and 5.68 percent, respectively.
    Rockies refining margins climbed 5.07 percent, and the margins in the
Northeast rose 3.88 percent, Credit Suisse said.
    The 6.66 percent average fall in U.S. refinery margins was calculated by
taking the average of regional margins.

    The following table shows the changes in refinery margins:
    
                     Date     Northeast  MidWest  Gulf Coast  Rockies  West Coast
 Current week      12-Sep-14   12.57     21.60      14.57     34.81      19.47 
 Previous week     05-Sep-14   12.11     22.90      18.27     33.13      23.27 
           Change               0.47     (1.30)     (3.70)     1.68      (3.80)
   Percent Change               3.88     (5.68)    (20.25)     5.07     (16.33)
                                                                            
 Trailing 4-week   12-Sep-14   11.56     20.50      17.38     32.97      20.76 
 Previous year     13-Sep-13    9.27     16.87      11.76     23.48      13.36 
    Change Y-on-Y               2.28      3.64      5.62       9.49      7.40 
 
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta in Bangalore; Editing by Ken Wills)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
