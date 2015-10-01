FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Refinery margins fell across three U.S. regions last week -Credit Suisse
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
October 1, 2015 / 2:18 AM / 2 years ago

Refinery margins fell across three U.S. regions last week -Credit Suisse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Refining margins in the Rockies (West
Texas Intermediate) fell the most among the five U.S. petroleum
districts, by $4.40 a barrel to $28.44 in the week ended Sept.
25, Credit Suisse said in a weekly report on Wednesday.
    Margins in the West Coast (Alaska North Slope) were down
$3.02 a barrel to $15.35, followed by the East Coast (Brent)
margins, which fell 22 cents a barrel to $9.01.
    Meanwhile, Midwest (WTI) margins were up $3.80 a barrel to
$22.30, followed by the Gulf Coast (Light Louisiana Sweet) where
margins rose $3.38 a barrel to $11.13.    

 (Reporting by Harshith Aranya in Bengaluru; Editing by Anand
Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.