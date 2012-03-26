FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US refinery margins gain 6 pct-Credit Suisse
#Energy
March 26, 2012 / 2:55 PM / 6 years ago

US refinery margins gain 6 pct-Credit Suisse

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Margins mixed across regions
    * Northeast margins show highest gain
    * Margins in the West Coast drop

    March 26 (Reuters) - U.S. regional refined product margins were up by about
6 percent on average in the week ended March 23, Credit Suisse said in a weekly
report on Monday.	
    Northeast margins rose 28.22 percent for the highest gain, followed by a
6.36 percent rise in refining margins in the Rocky Mountain region.	
    However, margins in the West Coast region dropped 6.13 percent.	
    WTI prices were relatively flat in the week ended March 23,
increasing by $0.27 a barrel to $106.40 a barrel.	
    Oil prices were flat due to comments from Saudi that it would ramp up
production, weaker than expected U.S. home sales data, news that Iranian oil
shipments fell 14 percent week over week due to tightening economic sanctions
and a weaker U.S. dollar, Credit Suisse said in a report. 	
    The following table shows refinery margins and changes in dollars per
barrel.	
                                                                          
                    Date    Northeast  MidWest  Gulf Coast  Rockies  West Coast
 Current week      Mar-23     10.91     29.57     29.70      33.82     20.00
 Previous week     Mar-16     8.51      29.43     28.98      31.79     21.31
          Change              2.40      0.14       0.72      2.02      -1.31
 Trailing 4-week   Mar-23     8.69      26.17     27.60      27.73     21.07
 Previous year     Mar-25     7.54      19.19     20.23      27.12     17.46
   Change Y-on-Y              1.16      6.98       7.37      0.61       3.61
 	
 (Reporting by Soma Das in Bangalore)

