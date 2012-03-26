US refinery margins gain 6 pct-Credit Suisse

* Margins mixed across regions * Northeast margins show highest gain * Margins in the West Coast drop March 26 (Reuters) - U.S. regional refined product margins were up by about 6 percent on average in the week ended March 23, Credit Suisse said in a weekly report on Monday. Northeast margins rose 28.22 percent for the highest gain, followed by a 6.36 percent rise in refining margins in the Rocky Mountain region. However, margins in the West Coast region dropped 6.13 percent. WTI prices were relatively flat in the week ended March 23, increasing by $0.27 a barrel to $106.40 a barrel. Oil prices were flat due to comments from Saudi that it would ramp up production, weaker than expected U.S. home sales data, news that Iranian oil shipments fell 14 percent week over week due to tightening economic sanctions and a weaker U.S. dollar, Credit Suisse said in a report. The following table shows refinery margins and changes in dollars per barrel. Date Northeast MidWest Gulf Coast Rockies West Coast Current week Mar-23 10.91 29.57 29.70 33.82 20.00 Previous week Mar-16 8.51 29.43 28.98 31.79 21.31 Change 2.40 0.14 0.72 2.02 -1.31 Trailing 4-week Mar-23 8.69 26.17 27.60 27.73 21.07 Previous year Mar-25 7.54 19.19 20.23 27.12 17.46 Change Y-on-Y 1.16 6.98 7.37 0.61 3.61 (Reporting by Soma Das in Bangalore)