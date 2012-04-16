FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US refinery margins slip 6 pct-Credit Suisse
April 16, 2012 / 1:40 PM / in 5 years

US refinery margins slip 6 pct-Credit Suisse

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Margins fall across four regions
    * MidWest margins show biggest contraction
    * Margins in the Rockies rise marginally

    April 16 (Reuters) - U.S. regional refined product margins fell by about 6
percent on average in the week ended Friday, April 13, Credit Suisse said in a
weekly report on Monday.	
    MidWest margins plunged the most, falling by 19.06 percent, while Gulf Coast
margins slipped by 5.65 percent. 	
    The West Coast and Northeast margins fell about 4 and 2 percent,
respectively.	
    Margins on the Rockies region, the only region to register a gain last week,
rose by 0.66 percent.	
    WTI prices were down in the week ended April 13, decreasing by $0.94
a barrel to $102.53 a barrel.	
    Oil prices fell due to concerns over economic stability in the Eurozone,
rising U.S. crude inventories and slowing GDP growth out of China, Credit Suisse
said in the report. 	
    The following table shows refinery margins and changes in dollars per
barrel.	
                  Date    Northeast  MidWest    Gulf Coast  Rockies  West Coast
 Current week     Apr-13      13.47      24.97       34.18    39.28       17.18
 Previous week    Apr-06      13.71      30.85       36.22    39.03       17.82
 Change                       -0.24      -5.88       -2.05     0.26       -0.64
 Pct change                   -1.75     -19.06       -5.65     0.66       -3.59
 Trailing 4-week  Apr-13      12.39      29.40       33.56    37.12       18.58
 Previous year    Apr-15       8.42      23.49       22.92    27.92       20.21
 Change Y-on-Y                 3.97       5.91       10.64     9.20       -1.63
 	
 (Reporting by Soma Das in Bangalore; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

