US refinery margins slip 7.4 pct-Credit Suisse
#Energy
April 23, 2012 / 1:30 PM / in 5 years

US refinery margins slip 7.4 pct-Credit Suisse

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 23 (Reuters) - U.S. regional refined product margins dropped about 7.4
percent on average in the week ended Friday, with margins falling across all the
regions, Credit Suisse said in a weekly report on Monday.	
    West Coast margins fell the most by 13.7 percent, while Gulf Coast margins
slipped 12.8 percent. 	
    Northeast, Rockies and MidWest margins dropped 5.6 percent, 3.7 percent and
1.4 percent respectively.	
    Gulf Coast (LLS) margins were down this week due primarily to a decrease in
gasoline margins, Credit Suisse said.	
    WTI prices were up in the week ended April 20, increasing by $0.49 a
barrel to $103.02 a barrel.	
    The following table shows refinery margins and changes in dollars per
barrel.	
                 Date   Northeast  MidWest  Gulf Coast   Rockies   West Coast
 Current week   Apr-20    12.72     24.61     29.80       37.84      14.83
 Previous week  Apr-13    13.47     24.97     34.18       39.28      17.19
        Change            -0.76     -0.36     -4.37       -1.44      -2.36
 Trailing       Apr-20    12.87     28.10     33.58       38.18      17.22
 4-week                                                            
 Previous year  Apr-22    8.80      25.14     24.19       28.38      20.66
 Change Y-on-Y            4.07      2.95       9.40       9.80       -3.44
 	
 (Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore; nallur.sethuraman@thomsonreuters.com;
within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging:
nallur.sethuraman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

