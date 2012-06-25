U.S. refinery margins drop 1.8 pct - Credit Suisse

* Margins mixed across regions * Gulf Coast margins fall most June 25 (Reuters) - U.S. regional refined product margins fell 1.8 percent on average in the week ended June 22, Credit Suisse said in a report on Monday. Gulf Coast margins dropped the most, by 14.6 percent, followed by the Rockies and the Midwest, which fell 3.1 percent and 2.9 percent, respectively. West Coast margins rose 8.8 percent, while those in the Northeast gained 2.9 percent, the weekly report showed. Gulf Coast cracks were impacted by a 20 percent decline in Louisiana Light Sweet (LLS)-based gasoline cracks to $15.14 a barrel from $19.01 per barrel in the prior week, Credit Suisse said. Midwest cracks declined 3 percent, or $1.02 a barrel, to $33.69 per barrel. "The LLS discount to Brent which we believed to be temporary has reversed and LLS now trades at a $4 a barrel premium to Brent. The inversion of the LLS discount to Brent led to a weakening of Gulf Coast cracks this week," Credit Suisse said. The following table shows refinery margins and changes in dollars per barrel. Date Northeast Midwest Gulf Rockies West Coast Coast Current week 22-Jun-12 14.02 33.69 15.32 47.78 12.77 Previous week 15-Jun-12 13.63 34.71 17.93 49.32 11.73 Change 0.39 -1.02 -2.61 -1.54 1.03 Trailing 4-week 22-Jun-12 12.86 34.98 16.70 48.45 13.40 Previous year 24-Jun-11 7.40 28.90 8.59 33.57 15.71 Change Y-on-Y 5.46 6.08 8.10 14.88 -2.31 (Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore; Editing by Dale Hudson)