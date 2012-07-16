FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. refinery margins rise 2 pct - Credit Suisse
#Energy
July 16, 2012

U.S. refinery margins rise 2 pct - Credit Suisse

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Margins mixed across regions
    * West Coast margins rose the most
    * Gulf Coast margins show biggest contraction

    July 16 (Reuters) - U.S. regional refined product margins rose about 2
percent on average in the week ended July 13, Credit Suisse said in a report on
Monday.
    West Coast margins climbed the most, by 14.26 percent, followed by margins
in the Northeast region, which rose about 8 percent, the weekly report showed.
    Gulf Coast margins registered the biggest drop, falling by about 9 percent,
while margins in the Midwest and Rockies regions fell 3.06 percent and 0.01
percent, respectively. 
    WTI prices were lower in the week ended Friday, falling by $0.37 a
barrel to $85.78 a barrel.
    "Oil prices fell largely due to the end of the energy strike in Norway early
on in the week," Credit Suisse said.
    The following table shows refinery margins and changes in dollars per
barrel.  
                  Date       Northeast  MidWest  Gulf Coast  Rockies  West Coast
 Current week     13-Jul-12      14.55    27.45       14.35    36.50       17.31
 Previous week    06-Jul-12      13.46    28.32       15.85    36.50       15.15
 Change                           1.09    -0.87       -1.49     0.00        2.16
      Pct change                  8.07    -3.06       -9.43    -0.01       14.26
                                                                                
 Trailing 4-week  13-Jul-12      13.98    26.91       15.17    40.64       15.71
 Previous year    15-Jul-12       8.87    28.98       11.43    33.98       14.28
 Change Y-on-Y                    5.11    -2.07        3.74     6.67        1.42
 

 (Reporting by Soma Das in Bangalore;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
