U.S. refinery margins down 1 pct - Credit Suisse
#Energy
July 30, 2012 / 2:01 PM / in 5 years

U.S. refinery margins down 1 pct - Credit Suisse

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Margins mixed across regions
    * Northeast margins fall most
    * Midwest region records largest margins

    July 30 (Reuters) - U.S. regional refined product margins dipped about 0.94
percent on average for the week that ended July 27, Credit Suisse said in a
weekly report on Monday.
    Northeast margins fell the most, by about 23.5 percent, with West Coast
margins following with a drop of about 6.5 percent.
    Midwest margins were up the highest, by some 15.5 percent, with Rockies and
Gulf Coast margins increasing about 5.6 and 4.1 percent, respectively, the
weekly report showed.
    WTI prices were lower the past week, falling $1.42 a barrel to $88.90
per barrel.
    Continuing concerns of European debt, lower monthly Chinese crude imports
and increased crude stockpiles caused lower oil prices, Credit Suisse said.
    The following table shows refinery margins and changes in dollars per
barrel.  
    
                    Date     Northeast  Midwest  Gulf Coast  Rockies  West Coast
 Current week     27-Jul-12    9.40      29.31     11.81      34.54     15.24
 Previous week    20-Jul-12    12.29     25.36     11.34      32.70     16.30
          Change               -2.89     3.95       0.47      1.84      -1.06
      Pct change              -23.52     15.56      4.13      5.64      -6.51
                                                                      
 Trailing 4-week  27-Jul-12    12.37     27.57     13.20      34.99     16.04
 Previous year    29-Jul-11    10.58     30.83     12.60      34.62     13.60
   Change Y-on-Y               1.79      -3.26      0.60      0.36       2.45
 
 (Reporting by Naveen Arul in Bangalore; Editing by New York Desk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
