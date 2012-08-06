U.S. refinery margins up 25 pct - Credit Suisse

* Margins up across all regions * Midwest region records highest margins Aug 6 (Reuters) - U.S. regional refined product margins rose 24.6 percent on average for the week ending Aug. 3, boosted by the shutdown of Enbridge's Line 14 and unplanned refinery downtime, Credit Suisse said in a weekly report on Monday. Enbridge's Line 14, which carries a capacity of 317,600 barrels per day, predominantly transports light crude oil to refineries in the Chicago area. Midwest margins climbed the most, by 46 percent, with Gulf Coast and Northeast margins following at 27.8 and 25.6 percent, respectively. West Coast margins were up by 16.4 percent, while Rockies margins showed the smallest growth, 7.5 percent, the report showed. WTI prices were higher in the past week, increasing by 16 cents to $89.06 per barrel. Oil prices rose largely due to declining U.S. crude oil inventories and better U.S. payrolls data, Credit Suisse said. The following table shows refinery margins and changes in dollars per barrel. Date Northeast Midwest Gulf Coast Rockies West Coast Current week 03-Aug-12 11.80 42.78 15.09 37.12 17.73 Previous week 27-Jul-12 9.40 29.31 11.81 34.54 15.24 Change 2.40 13.47 3.29 2.58 2.49 Pct Change 25.57 45.95 27.84 7.46 16.37 Trailing 4-week 03-Aug-12 12.01 31.22 13.15 35.22 16.65 Previous year 05-Aug-11 10.79 31.15 11.06 36.62 12.58 Change Y-on-Y 1.21 0.07 2.09 -1.41 4.07 (Reporting by Naveen Arul in Bangalore; editing by John Wallace)