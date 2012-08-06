FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. refinery margins up 25 pct - Credit Suisse
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
August 6, 2012 / 1:45 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. refinery margins up 25 pct - Credit Suisse

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Margins up across all regions
    * Midwest region records highest margins

    Aug 6 (Reuters) - U.S. regional refined product margins rose 24.6 percent on
average for the week ending Aug. 3, boosted by the shutdown of Enbridge's Line
14 and unplanned refinery downtime, Credit Suisse said in a weekly report on
Monday.
    Enbridge's Line 14, which carries a capacity of 317,600 barrels per day,
predominantly transports light crude oil to refineries in the Chicago area.
    Midwest margins climbed the most, by 46 percent, with Gulf Coast and
Northeast margins following at 27.8 and 25.6 percent, respectively.
    West Coast margins were up by 16.4 percent, while Rockies margins showed the
smallest growth, 7.5 percent, the report showed.
    WTI prices were higher in the past week, increasing by 16 cents to
$89.06 per barrel.
    Oil prices rose largely due to declining U.S. crude oil inventories and
better U.S. payrolls data, Credit Suisse said.
    The following table shows refinery margins and changes in dollars per
barrel.
    
                    Date     Northeast  Midwest  Gulf Coast  Rockies  West Coast
 Current week     03-Aug-12    11.80     42.78     15.09      37.12     17.73
 Previous week    27-Jul-12    9.40      29.31     11.81      34.54     15.24
          Change               2.40      13.47      3.29      2.58       2.49
      Pct Change               25.57     45.95     27.84      7.46      16.37
                                                                      
 Trailing 4-week  03-Aug-12    12.01     31.22     13.15      35.22     16.65
 Previous year    05-Aug-11    10.79     31.15     11.06      36.62     12.58
   Change Y-on-Y               1.21      0.07       2.09      -1.41      4.07
 
 (Reporting by Naveen Arul in Bangalore; editing by John Wallace)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.