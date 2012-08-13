FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US refinery margins gain about 7 pct in week - Credit Suisse
#Energy
August 13, 2012 / 6:46 PM / 5 years ago

US refinery margins gain about 7 pct in week - Credit Suisse

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Margins rise across four regions
    * West Coast region records highest margins
    * Midwest margins contract

    Aug 13 (Reuters) - U.S. regional refined product margins rose by about 7
percent on average in the week ended Friday, Aug. 10, Credit Suisse said in a
weekly report on Monday.
    West Coast margins increased the most, rising by 32.72 percent, followed by
margins in the Gulf Coast region, which gained 9.51 percent. 
    The Rockies and Northeast margins rose about 2 and 1 percent, respectively.
    Margins on the Midwest region, the only region to register a loss last week,
fell 10.17 percent.
    WTI prices were higher in the week ended Aug. 10, increasing by $4.03
a barrel to $93.09 a barrel.
    Oil prices rose largely due to positive comments regarding bond purchases by
the ECB and better U.S. payrolls data, Credit Suisse said in the report. 
    The following table shows refinery margins and changes in dollars per
barrel.

                  Date       Northeast  Midwest  Gulf Coast  Rockies  West Coast
 Current week     10-Aug-12      11.90    38.43       16.53    37.88       23.14
 Previous week    03-Aug-12      11.80    42.78       15.09    37.12       17.43
 Change                           0.10    -4.35        1.44     0.76        5.70
      Pct change                  0.82   -10.17        9.51     2.05       32.72
 Trailing 4-week  10-Aug-12      11.35    33.97       13.69    35.56       18.03
 Previous year    12-Aug-11      10.54    31.86       10.34    39.16       12.12
 Change Y-on-Y                    0.81     2.10        3.35    -3.60        5.91
 

 (Reporting by Soma Das in Bangalore)

