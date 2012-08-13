US refinery margins gain about 7 pct in week - Credit Suisse

* Margins rise across four regions * West Coast region records highest margins * Midwest margins contract Aug 13 (Reuters) - U.S. regional refined product margins rose by about 7 percent on average in the week ended Friday, Aug. 10, Credit Suisse said in a weekly report on Monday. West Coast margins increased the most, rising by 32.72 percent, followed by margins in the Gulf Coast region, which gained 9.51 percent. The Rockies and Northeast margins rose about 2 and 1 percent, respectively. Margins on the Midwest region, the only region to register a loss last week, fell 10.17 percent. WTI prices were higher in the week ended Aug. 10, increasing by $4.03 a barrel to $93.09 a barrel. Oil prices rose largely due to positive comments regarding bond purchases by the ECB and better U.S. payrolls data, Credit Suisse said in the report. The following table shows refinery margins and changes in dollars per barrel. Date Northeast Midwest Gulf Coast Rockies West Coast Current week 10-Aug-12 11.90 38.43 16.53 37.88 23.14 Previous week 03-Aug-12 11.80 42.78 15.09 37.12 17.43 Change 0.10 -4.35 1.44 0.76 5.70 Pct change 0.82 -10.17 9.51 2.05 32.72 Trailing 4-week 10-Aug-12 11.35 33.97 13.69 35.56 18.03 Previous year 12-Aug-11 10.54 31.86 10.34 39.16 12.12 Change Y-on-Y 0.81 2.10 3.35 -3.60 5.91 (Reporting by Soma Das in Bangalore)