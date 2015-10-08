U.S. Midwest refinery margins rose the most last week

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Refining margins in the U.S. Midwest region (West Texas Intermediate) rose the most among the five U.S. petroleum districts, by $3.39 per barrel to $25.70 per barrel in the week ended Oct. 2, Credit Suisse said in a weekly report on Wednesday. Margins in the East Coast (Brent) were up 6 cents per barrel to $9.04 a barrel. Gulf Coast (Light Louisiana Sweet) margins fell the most by 66 cents a barrel to $10.47, followed by the Rockies region (West Texas Intermediate) margins which fell 50 cents to $28.34 per barrel. West Coast (Alaska North Slope) margins were down by 33 cents a barrel at $18.04 a barrel. (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)