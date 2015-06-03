FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PBF extends offtake accord with Goldman at East Coast refineries
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 3, 2015 / 6:31 PM / 2 years ago

PBF extends offtake accord with Goldman at East Coast refineries

Jarrett Renshaw

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 3 (Reuters) - PBF Energy has extended its offtake agreement at its East Coast refineries with the commodity trading arm of Goldman Sachs, the company disclosed in a federal filing Wednesday.

The contracts at the company’s Paulsboro, New Jersey, and Delaware City, Delaware, refineries were set to expire on July 1, but will now be extended for two years, with the possibility of a third year if both parties agree, according to the filing.

On Tuesday, Goldman Sachs Group Inc agreed to a multi-year supply and offtake deal for ParPetroleum Corp’s oil refinery in Hawaii, giving the Wall Street bank an even stronger footing in the physical trading business .

J. Aron Enterprises, Goldman’s trading arm, will continue to purchase and hold title to the two refineries’ intermediate and finished products and sell them back to company as the products are discharged from tanks at the respective properties, according to the filing.

Goldman Sachs declined to comment and PBF did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Alan Crosby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.