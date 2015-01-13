FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Worker dies after fall at Citgo Corpus Christi refinery -sources
January 13, 2015 / 11:47 AM / 3 years ago

Worker dies after fall at Citgo Corpus Christi refinery -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - A worker has died from injuries sustained in a fall on Monday night at Citgo Petroleum Corp’s Corpus Christi, Texas, refinery, said sources familiar with operations there.

The employee was working on the gasoline-producing 69,000-barrel-per-day Fluidic Catalytic Cracking Unit No. 2 at the 163,000 bpd refinery when he fell.

The worker sustained multiple injuries and was taken to an area hospital, where he later died, the sources said.

A Citgo spokesman was not immediately available to discuss the incident. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
