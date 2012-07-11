FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Husky delays planned work at Ohio refinery
July 11, 2012

Husky delays planned work at Ohio refinery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 11 (Reuters) - Husky Energy plans to
start maintenance work at its 155,000 barrels-per-day refinery
in Lima, Ohio on Monday after it delayed work originally planned
for this week, the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency said on
Wednesday.
    Husky plans to shut down a catalytic reduction system for
three boilers for 10 days, according to the regulator. The units
earmarked for work include the isocracker and ultraformer
furnaces.
    The Ohio EPA approved the maintenance plan on Thursday.
Husky did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

