Husky delays planned work at Ohio refinery

NEW YORK, July 11 (Reuters) - Husky Energy plans to start maintenance work at its 155,000 barrels-per-day refinery in Lima, Ohio on Monday after it delayed work originally planned for this week, the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency said on Wednesday. Husky plans to shut down a catalytic reduction system for three boilers for 10 days, according to the regulator. The units earmarked for work include the isocracker and ultraformer furnaces. The Ohio EPA approved the maintenance plan on Thursday. Husky did not immediately respond to requests for comment.