UPDATE 1-Marathon to shut Catlettsburg refinery SRU-regulator
#Market News
May 4, 2012 / 5:35 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Marathon to shut Catlettsburg refinery SRU-regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 4 (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum will shut a sulfur recovery unit (SRU) at the 212,000-barrels-per-day refinery in Catlettsburg, Kentucky, on Saturday for minor maintenance, the state regulator said.

The unit will be brought back online on May 23, according to the state regulator.

Marathon spokesman Robert Calmus declined to comment on the planned work at the refinery.

The company, the largest refiner in the Midwest, had reported its planned shutdown of an Coal Tar Light Oil and aromatics desulfurizing unit (CTLO/ADS) last week for planned work that will last 45 days.

The refiner also experienced a malfunction at the plant, which resulted in emissions of sulfur dioxide, according to another filing with the Kentucky regulator.

