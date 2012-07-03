FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Marathon to restart Robinson refinery units in July
July 3, 2012 / 8:01 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Marathon to restart Robinson refinery units in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 3 (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp , the largest Midwest refiner by capacity, will restart units at its 206,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Robinson, Illinois in mid-July after completing planned maintenance work, the company said in a filing with the government on Tuesday.

Marathon has been undertaking planned turnaround on “some processing units” at the refinery since early June, after it moved the maintenance schedule from July.

The company will incur increased operating costs in the second quarter of 2012, compared to its previous estimates, due to the maintenance, it said in the filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Marathon now expects direct operating costs in its refining & marketing gross margins to be approximately $5.45 per barrel, up from the previous estimate of $4.87 a barrel.

